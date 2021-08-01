Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 11,110 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of KOCT opened at $26.86 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80.

