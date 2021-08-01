Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLQE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

