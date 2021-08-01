Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Universal Electronics worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

