Citadel Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $106.08.

