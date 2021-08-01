Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightView by 25.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BrightView by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 10.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

