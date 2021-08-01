Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of AMUB stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.2141 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

