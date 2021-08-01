Citigroup Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $52.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $94.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

