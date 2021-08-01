Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $156.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $100.75. 2,712,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

