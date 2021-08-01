Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $367,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

