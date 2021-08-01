Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.