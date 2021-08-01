Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.20 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.