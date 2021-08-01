Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.20 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

