CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

CMS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

