CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

CN Energy Group.’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. CN Energy Group. had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

