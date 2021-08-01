CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 165,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

