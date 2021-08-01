CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

