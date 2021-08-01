Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,441 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

