Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.29 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

