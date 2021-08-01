Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK opened at $321.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $322.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

