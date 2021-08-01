Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,147 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,263,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

