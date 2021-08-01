Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

