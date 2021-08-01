Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,905,000 after buying an additional 103,922 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.