Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

