Colony Group LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $60,784,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

