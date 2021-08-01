Colony Group LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

