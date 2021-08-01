Colony Group LLC Invests $405,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.