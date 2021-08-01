Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 211,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,557. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.