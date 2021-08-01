Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

