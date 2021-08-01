Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

