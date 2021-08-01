Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

