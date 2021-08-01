Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
