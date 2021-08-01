Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.