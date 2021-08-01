Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -264.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.