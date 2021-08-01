Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 672 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SLR Senior Investment worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.