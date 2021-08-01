Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

