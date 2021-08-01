Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

WLTW stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

