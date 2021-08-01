Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $86,270.91 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $86,270.91 and approximately $144,332.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.00795395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

