CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 2,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $723.58 million, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

