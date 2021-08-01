Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellium by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Constellium by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.