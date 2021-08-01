Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 810,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $18,159,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

