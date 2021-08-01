Cooper Financial Group Invests $206,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $460,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $3,224,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

