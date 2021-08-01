Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

