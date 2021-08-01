Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.77 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

