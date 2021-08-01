Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $33.36 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

