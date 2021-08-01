CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

COR opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

