Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

