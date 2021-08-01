Cornichon (CORN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,840.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $14,840.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,126,107 coins and its circulating supply is 16,884,259 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

