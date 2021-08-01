Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
