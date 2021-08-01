CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,198. CorVel has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $141.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,730. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

