COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CICOY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are set to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

