Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th.

COUP stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

