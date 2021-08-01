Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COUR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,239,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 308,549 shares of company stock worth $12,284,335.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

